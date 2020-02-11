Global  

Samsung just announced 3 brand new smartphones — check out the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra

Business Insider Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Samsung just announced 3 brand new smartphones — check out the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra· Samsung just unveiled its three new smartphones, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. 
· Samsung focused on two major things in its new phones: namely, the screen with a high 120Hz refresh rate and all-new camera tech. 
· All the new Galaxy S20 phones support 5G, too, but only because the new...
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 100x zoom camera tested

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 100x zoom camera tested 02:23

 BBC Click's Lara Lewington goes hands-on with Samsung's latest smartphone.

Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip [Video]Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:25Published

Samsung Galaxy S20 Hands On [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Hands On

At first glance, the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus look much like their predecessors, the Galaxy S10 and 10 Plus, aside from a smaller hole-punch for the front-facing camera. The punch has moved to the..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 04:01Published


Samsung just announced 3 new Galaxy S phones — here are all the differences between them

Samsung just announced 3 new Galaxy S phones — here are all the differences between them· Samsung announced its brand new smartphones on Tuesday, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. · Each Galaxy S20 model has the...
Business Insider

The 5 most important new features of Samsung's brand-new Galaxy S20

The 5 most important new features of Samsung's brand-new Galaxy S20· The Samsung Galaxy S20's headlining feature is its upgraded camera, which comes with a 64-megapixel sensor on the S20 and S20 Plus model and a massive...
Business Insider Also reported by •Business Wire

