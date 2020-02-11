Samsung Galaxy Z Flip debuts w/ less expensive ‘flip phone’ design
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Foldable phones still feel like a dream, but to kick off the 2020 smartphone season, Samsung is hoping to change that. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is official and it’s one of the most affordable foldable phones to date.
more…
The post Samsung Galaxy Z Flip debuts w/ less expensive ‘flip phone’ design appeared first on 9to5Google.
Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13. They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech...