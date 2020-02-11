Global  

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip debuts w/ less expensive 'flip phone' design

9to5Google Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Foldable phones still feel like a dream, but to kick off the 2020 smartphone season, Samsung is hoping to change that. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is official and it’s one of the most affordable foldable phones to date.

 Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13. They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech...

Samsung unveils the new folding Galaxy Z Flip phone.

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip should be more durable than the troubled Galaxy Fold

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip should be more durable than the troubled Galaxy FoldImage: Samsung Samsung announced its newest folding phone, the Z Flip, at its annual Galaxy event today, but the company promises it won’t be plagued with...
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip phone needs to do way better than past foldables
