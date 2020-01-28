Global  

Samsung announces Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds with huge boost to battery life

The Verge Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Samsung announces Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds with huge boost to battery lifePhoto by Nick Statt / The Verge

Samsung has just announced its second-generation true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Plus. They feature a design that’s more or less identical to the original Galaxy Buds but offer a number of improvements. The Galaxy Buds Plus are priced at $149 and will come in black, white, and blue color options.

Specs for the Galaxy Buds Plus were leaked ahead of Samsung’s Unpacked event and revealed that the latest model makes impressive strides in battery life. They can last for up to 11 hours on a single charge, and the charging case extends that to 22 hours before everything needs to be juiced back up. In situations where the buds are completely dead, charging them for just three minutes over USB-C will get you an hour of playing time.

News video: Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone

Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone 00:51

 Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13. They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech...

