Samsung announces Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds with huge boost to battery life

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Photo by Nick Statt / The Verge



Samsung has just announced its second-generation true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Plus. They feature a design that’s more or less identical to the original Galaxy Buds but offer a number of improvements. The Galaxy Buds Plus are priced at $149 and will come in black, white, and blue color options.



Specs for the Galaxy Buds Plus were leaked ahead of Samsung’s Unpacked event and revealed that the latest model makes impressive strides in battery life. They can last for up to 11 hours on a single charge, and the charging case extends that to 22 hours before everything needs to be juiced back up. In situations where the buds are completely dead, charging them for just three minutes over USB-C will get you an hour of playing time.



