Save 70% on a 3-year NordVPN subscription and protect yourself online for $126

9to5Toys Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
In celebration of its birthday, NordVPN is currently offering a 3-year plan of its VPN privacy service for* $125.64*. Typically locking in 36-months of coverage would run you closer to $430, with today’s offer saving you 30%, matches our previous Black Friday mention, and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. NordVPN is also throwing in an extra 1-month, 1-year, 2-year, or 3-year plan on top of your purchase as a gift, which is chosen at random. There are plenty of reasons to take advantage of a VPN these days, whether you’re looking to keep your ISP from monitoring internet browsing, protect yourself while using Wi-Fi away from home, or get access to region-locked content like Netflix while traveling. If you’re asking what sets NordVPN apart from other providers, the company offers features like double encryption, no log retention, and the ability to connect six devices simultaneously.

