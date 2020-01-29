Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > This League of Legends team is inspiring others to do good

This League of Legends team is inspiring others to do good

The Verge Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
This League of Legends team is inspiring others to do goodPhoto: Colin Young-Wolff / Riot Games

On a typical game day, the area outside of Riot’s Los Angeles studio, which plays host to the League of Legends Championship Series, is usually full of fans. Each of the 10 teams in the league has an outdoor booth area, where visitors can buy jerseys and other gear, or snap a photo with their favorite player. There’s elaborate cosplay and co-ordinated team chants. Amidst this scene, FlyQuest’s booth stands out. There you’ll find fans, players, and even the CEO practicing the Japanese art of flower arrangement known as ikebana. It’s just one element of a new team initiative dubbed “go green,” which is the esports club’s attempt to use its platform to bring attention to larger issues. “It represents so much of what is important to us,”...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Best League of Legends Skins

Top 10 Best League of Legends Skins 10:15

 So many skins, not enough spots to put them on a Top 10. Only the best will come out on top! For this list, we're looking at skins from the acclaimed MOBA that reference other franchises, judging them on their designs and overall uniqueness.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021 [Video]Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Manchester City was banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons. According to CNN, the football team was also given a $32.5 million fine by European football’s governing body. The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Bakersfield hoops team honor Bryant's legacy while playing in league action [Video]Bakersfield hoops team honor Bryant's legacy while playing in league action

Bakersfield hoops team honor Bryant's legacy while playing in league action

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Now 'League of Legends' star Faker is a part-owner of his esports team

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok has been an esports superstar and key member of the T1 League of Legends team since 2013, and a new three-year contract with the squad...
engadget

Major League Lacrosse team returning to Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Barrage are returning to the region after being away for more than a decade. The Major League Lacrosse team, which folded in 2008, said Monday...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.