Fossbytes Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Today at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung launched the Samsung S20 and Galaxy Fold smartphones. Along with these products, the company also unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus true wireless earbuds in a continuation of last year’s Galaxy Buds series. The Galaxy Buds Plus (also Galaxy Buds+) is the latest attempt by Samsung to displace […]

The post Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Unveiled With Better Battery Life appeared first on Fossbytes.
Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA Spots Rare Collision of Four Galaxy Clusters [Video]NASA Spots Rare Collision of Four Galaxy Clusters

Four of the largest structures in the cosmos are in the midst of merging. Once they're done, they’ll be one of the most massive objects in the universe.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published

Amazon Echo Buds Are on Sale for the First Time Ever [Video]Amazon Echo Buds Are on Sale for the First Time Ever

Wireless earbuds are all the rage right now. Amazon entered the earbuds race in September 2019 with the release of its $130 Amazon Echo Buds. Right now, for the first time since their release, you can..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung’s very good Galaxy Buds get much better battery life

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds have been one of the low-key success stories of the current bluetooth earbud revolution. They don’t have the flash of an AirPod, but...
TechCrunch

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Buds+ will cost $100 less than Apple's Airpods Pro — here's what we know so far

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Buds+ will cost $100 less than Apple's Airpods Pro — here's what we know so far· The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are both cheaper and have longer battery life than Apple's entire AirPods lineup — and they now work with iPhone.  · How much...
Business Insider Also reported by •MashableWorldNews

