Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Smartphone For $1,380

Fossbytes Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
At its Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung has launched Galaxy Z Flip, its second foldable smartphone after Samsung Galaxy Fold. The first edition of  Samsung Galaxy Fold faced a severe backlash after its foldable screen started chipping on the hinges. In its second step towards foldable smartphone, Samsung has finally unveiled Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung Galaxy […]

The post Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Smartphone For $1,380 appeared first on Fossbytes.
 Samsung announced a foldable cell phone, Galaxy Z Flip, in an ad that aired during the Oscars.

Watch the Samsung Unpacked event live with Digital Trends, as the company unveils the latest in smartphone, smart home and foldable technology. After the presentation concludes, mobile editor Corey..

On Digital Trends Live today: Parasite wins big at the Oscars, and Samsung makes first public showing of the Galaxy Fold Z during an ad spot; Previewing tomorrow's Samsung Unpacked event; Sony and..

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip, the South Korean giant's second attempt at producing a foldable smartphone, with the clamshell device hoping...
During the Galaxy Unpacked event today, Samsung unveiled its latest flagship smartphones and accessories like its AirPods competitors. The Galaxy S20 lineup...
