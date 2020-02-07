Flipboard TV is a video news service that costs $3 a month
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Flipboard is launching a new subscription video service called Flipboard TV. When it becomes available on March 6th, it will allow you to watch short-form news videos directly within the Flipboard app for $3 per month.
