How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The Verge Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung announced the new foldable Galaxy Z Flip during the company’s Unpacked 2020 event, and you won’t have to wait very long to get your chance at buying one. It will be available for purchase starting this Friday, February 14th — a week before preorders for the Galaxy S20 phones even start. In case you were really striking out on Valentine’s Day gift ideas, here’s one on the house.

So far, only AT&T and Sprint have confirmed availability of the Galaxy Z Flip through its respective sites and physical retail locations. As for pricing, AT&T shared that it will cost $46 per month for 30 months and it costs $57.50 for its 18-month loan, and while we don’t have a price for the unlocked version of the foldable phone through Samsung, that...
