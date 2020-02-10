A first look at Microsoft’s new Windows 10X operating system for dual screens

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Microsoft released its first emulator for Windows 10X today, allowing developers to get a first look at the new operating system variant for dual-screen devices. Microsoft wants to give developers a head start on optimizing apps before devices launch later this year, so this basic emulator provides an early look at Windows 10X before it’s finalized.



My first thoughts? Windows 10X feels like a slightly more modern version of Windows 10 that has been cleaned up for future devices.



Windows 10X is designed exclusively for foldable and dual-screen hardware, and Microsoft has customized it as a result. One of the biggest noticeable changes is the new Windows 10X Start menu. It no longer includes the animated Live Tiles found on Windows 10,...


