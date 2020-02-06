Global  

Netflix will let anyone stream 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' for free

engadget Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
It seemed as though To All the Boys I've Loved Before was the talk of the town when the charming rom-com arrived on Netflix in 2018. With the sequel to the hit movie set to arrive on Wednesday, Netflix is offering non-subscribers the chance to see wh...
News video: The 'To All The Boys 2' cast explains why the audience should root for John Ambrose

The 'To All The Boys 2' cast explains why the audience should root for John Ambrose 02:48

 Reason #1: He's just as big of a dreamboat as Peter!

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions [Video]Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

"To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about themselves. Is Noah Centineo..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 08:12Published

All the Bright Places on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]All the Bright Places on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie All the Bright Places starring Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Alexandra Shipp, Keegan-Michael Key and Luke Wilson! Release Date: February 28, 2020..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What's on TV this week: 'Dreams,' 'To All the Boys' and 'Narcos: Mexico'

This week Netflix has a couple of sequels, with season two of Narcos: Mexico taking us decades into the past, and a follow up to last year's hit romcom, To All...
engadget

Elle Fanning and Justice Smith charm in Netflix's heady 'All the Bright Places' trailer

We live in a blessed time where anyone can read a book and think "This should be a Netflix movie." Jennifer Niven's bestselling All the Bright Places is the...
Mashable Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

