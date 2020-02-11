Everything Samsung announced during its big Unpacked event, from a new foldable phone to the $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra with 100x zoom
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () · Samsung announced five new products during its Unpacked event on February 11, including four new smartphones and new wireless earbuds designed to take on Apple's incredibly popular AirPods.
· One of the new smartphones include the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone.
· There's also the new flagship premium devices called...
Samsung's new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, was finally revealed at its Unpacked event on Tuesday after a bombardment of leaks.
Samsung said the Galaxy Z...
On Tuesday at its Unpacked event, Samsung finally told us what we all expected to hear: Its new flagship phone line is called the Galaxy S20, and all three... Mashable Also reported by •The Next Web •The Verge •Wales Online
