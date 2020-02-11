Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Everything Samsung announced during its big Unpacked event, from a new foldable phone to the $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra with 100x zoom

Everything Samsung announced during its big Unpacked event, from a new foldable phone to the $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra with 100x zoom

Business Insider Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Everything Samsung announced during its big Unpacked event, from a new foldable phone to the $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra with 100x zoom· Samsung announced five new products during its Unpacked event on February 11, including four new smartphones and new wireless earbuds designed to take on Apple's incredibly popular AirPods. 
· One of the new smartphones include the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. 
· There's also the new flagship premium devices called...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 00:25

 Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone [Video]Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone

Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Samsung Unpacked Watch Party | Digital Trends Live [Video]Samsung Unpacked Watch Party | Digital Trends Live

Watch the Samsung Unpacked event live with Digital Trends, as the company unveils the latest in smartphone, smart home and foldable technology. After the presentation concludes, mobile editor Corey..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip launches on Valentine's Day for less than Motorola Razr

Samsung's new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, was finally revealed at its Unpacked event on Tuesday after a bombardment of leaks. Samsung said the Galaxy Z...
Mashable Also reported by •MacRumours.comPC World

Should you buy Samsung's new Galaxy S20 phones because of 5G?

On Tuesday at its Unpacked event, Samsung finally told us what we all expected to hear: Its new flagship phone line is called the Galaxy S20, and all three...
Mashable Also reported by •The Next WebThe VergeWales Online

Tweets about this

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Everything Samsung announced during its big Unpacked event, from a new foldable phone to the... https://t.co/13rVhQ3Uwz 52 minutes ago

TINMobileNews

TIN-Mobile News Feed Everything Samsung announced during its big Unpacked event, from a new foldable phone to the $1,400 (Antonio Villas… https://t.co/vi8zKmTpjU 1 hour ago

RealtorMailer

Realtor Mailer RT @TheReal_KDubb: Everything Samsung announced during its big Unpacked event, from a new foldable phone to the $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra wit… 1 hour ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Everything Samsung announced during its big Unpacked event, from a new foldable phone to the $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultr… https://t.co/v1cIsuDKbZ 1 hour ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Everything Samsung announced during its big Unpacked event, from a new foldable phone to the $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultr… https://t.co/CfGCgrNF9K 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Everything Samsung announced during its big Unpacked event, from a new foldable phone to the $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultr… https://t.co/9db6w8yZSt 1 hour ago

jabs305

El Norte RT @businessinsider: Here's everything Samsung announced during its big Unpacked event https://t.co/W7ggK7P8ll 1 hour ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Here's everything Samsung announced during its big Unpacked event https://t.co/W7ggK7P8ll 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.