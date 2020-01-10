Apple hires Warner Music veteran for business development at streaming unit

Warner Music Group veteran Jeff Bronikowski said in a LinkedIn post late Monday that he has joined Apple Inc as global head of strategic music initiatives.

Ed Sheeran's record label Warner Music mulls US re-listing Warner Music Group is set to return to the US stock market nine years after it was acquired by billionaire Len Blavatnik for US$3.3bn. The label is home to Ed...

Proactive Investors 5 days ago



