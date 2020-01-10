Global  

Apple hires Warner Music veteran for business development at streaming unit

Reuters India Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Warner Music Group veteran Jeff Bronikowski said has joined Apple Inc as global head of strategic music initiatives, Apple said on Tuesday.
Apple hires Warner Music veteran to oversee music initiatives

Warner Music Group veteran Jeff Bronikowski said in a LinkedIn post late Monday that he has joined Apple Inc as global head of strategic music initiatives.
Reuters

Ed Sheeran's record label Warner Music mulls US re-listing

Warner Music Group is set to return to the US stock market nine years after it was acquired by billionaire Len Blavatnik for US$3.3bn. The label is home to Ed...
Proactive Investors


