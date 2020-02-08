Global  

Galaxy Z Flip Hands-on: Samsung's most exciting foldable is almost ready [Video]

9to5Google Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Foldables might just be the next big thing in smartphones, but first-generation devices haven’t worked out so well to date. Today at Samsung Unpacked, the Galaxy Z Flip was the star of the show with its flip phone design. It’s gotten a lot of people on board with the idea of a foldable phone, but I think there are still some things that keep it from being ready for everyone.

The post Galaxy Z Flip Hands-on: Samsung’s most exciting foldable is almost ready [Video] appeared first on 9to5Google.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone

Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone 00:51

 Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13. They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech...

Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip [Video]Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

Financial Focus: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip [Video]Financial Focus: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung announced a foldable cell phone, Galaxy Z Flip, in an ad that aired during the Oscars.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:51Published


Samsung's newest foldable phone, Galaxy Z Flip, will cost $1,379.99 when it arrives on February 14 — here's everything you need to know

Samsung's newest foldable phone, Galaxy Z Flip, will cost $1,379.99 when it arrives on February 14 — here's everything you need to know· Samsung has revealed its second crack at the phone with a foldable display, the Galaxy Z Flip, at a press event in San Francisco. · The phone will cost a...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on clearly shows the tall foldable phone

With just a few days left until Samsung's big Unpacked event, we've received images from a tipster purporting to show off the company's next foldable phone....
engadget


pelumiidowu_

Pelumii RT @Fosudo: My hands on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at #Unpacked2020 today - Snapdragon 855+ - 6.7-inches tall - Foldable Ultra-thin “G… 59 seconds ago

GoalDigginMama

Erika Jones, Goal Digger Hands-on with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip: This time it might work https://t.co/WYyY7rIr5t 4 minutes ago

VishnuYOGI6

VishnuYOGI6 RT @SamMobiles: Galaxy Z Flip hands-on review: Samsung has outdone itself https://t.co/fSUtkhy8dD 10 minutes ago

HytechUg

Hytech Lab Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Hands On: A Folding Phone With a Glass Screen | Hytech Lab - https://t.co/H5SLIOehYM https://t.co/PiYmgLE9OD 12 minutes ago

techbrieflycom

TechBriefly.com Hands on: Can Samsung Galaxy Z Flip really make it for you? https://t.co/MqzQFlSsfl 13 minutes ago

v_shakthi

Shakthi Vadakkepat Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on: This is more like it https://t.co/8ZLFjwMl8O @techcrunch https://t.co/nmy8F93NTg 16 minutes ago

indrekkask

Indrek Kask Phones are getting exciting again - Samsung released a new pocketable folding phone Galaxy Z Flip https://t.co/8aklwCC8KH 17 minutes ago

MwakioNgale

Mwakio Ngale The #samsunggalaxy Z reminds me of the #motorolarazr V3 i once owned. Flipping the phone to pick a call was such… https://t.co/SoJRkCBjyx 22 minutes ago

