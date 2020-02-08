Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Foldables might just be the next big thing in smartphones, but first-generation devices haven’t worked out so well to date. Today at Samsung Unpacked, the Galaxy Z Flip was the star of the show with its flip phone design. It’s gotten a lot of people on board with the idea of a foldable phone, but I think there are still some things that keep it from being ready for everyone.



more…



The post Galaxy Z Flip Hands-on: Samsung’s most exciting foldable is almost ready [Video] appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

