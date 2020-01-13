Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone

8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone 00:51 Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13. They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech...