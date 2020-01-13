Global  

Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone

Japan Today Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its second folding smartphone, a Z Flip handset with a lofty price tag aimed at "trendsetters." The smartphone flips open, like a case, opening…
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone

Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone 00:51

 Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13. They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech...

Samsung Debuts New 'Galaxy Z Flip' Foldable Smartphone, Priced at $1,380

Samsung today officially debuted the Galaxy Z Flip, its newest flagship foldable smartphone. Unlike Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, the Z...
MacRumours.com

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Smartphone For $1,380

At its Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung has launched Galaxy Z Flip, its second foldable smartphone after Samsung Galaxy Fold. The first edition of  Samsung Galaxy...
Fossbytes


