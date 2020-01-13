Samsung joins the fold with Galaxy Z Flip smartphone
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its second folding smartphone, a Z Flip handset with a lofty price tag aimed at "trendsetters." The smartphone flips open, like a case, opening…
Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13. They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech...