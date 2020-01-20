Global  

Microsoft’s Windows 10X Emulator Lets You Experience Dual-Screen OS

Fossbytes Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Microsoft kicked off its Developer Day by introducing its first Windows 10x Emulator. Windows 10X is a variant of Windows 10 that is designed for dual-screen devices like Microsoft’s Surface Neo. So, with this tool, you can have the first-hand experience of dual-screen Windows 10X apps. Windows 10X Emulator can be used to test the […]

