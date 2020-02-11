Hands-on: Galaxy S20 promises Samsung’s overdue camera revamp for a price [Video]
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () The Galaxy S20 is here! Samsung’s latest line of flagship phones brings a ton of specs, a ton of features, and hefty price tags too. But, as was made clear by Samsung’s announcement, the key focus is on the camera and that’s something I think is extremely overdue.
