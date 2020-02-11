Hands-on: Galaxy S20 promises Samsung’s overdue camera revamp for a price [Video]

Global  

9to5Google Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The Galaxy S20 is here! Samsung’s latest line of flagship phones brings a ton of specs, a ton of features, and hefty price tags too. But, as was made clear by Samsung’s announcement, the key focus is on the camera and that’s something I think is extremely overdue.

 Check out Gear4 Battersea, Crystal Palace,Piccadilly and InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard+: http://bit.ly/ZAGG-JR(Also available at Verizon)Today is the day, say hello to Samsung's new line of Galaxy S20 devices. This year, we get the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. All of the...

Samsung is back with its follow-up to the Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds+. Can the AirPods Pro top this challenger? With 11 hours of battery life, extremely comfortable fit, and IPX2 sweat-proofing, plus..

On Digital Trends Live today: The MWC governing body is meeting today but it will come down to the Spanish government granting a medical emergency to recoup insurance money; Samsung's Unpacked event..

The 5 most important new features of Samsung's brand-new Galaxy S20· The Samsung Galaxy S20's headlining feature is its upgraded camera, which comes with a 64-megapixel sensor on the S20 and S20 Plus model and a massive...
During the Galaxy Unpacked event today, Samsung unveiled its latest flagship smartphones and accessories like its AirPods competitors. The Galaxy S20 lineup...
