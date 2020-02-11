Global  

CIA, BND Used Top Encryption Company To Spy On 120 Countries

Fossbytes Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Governments of several countries trusted Crypto AG to communicate with their spies, diplomats, and soldiers for more than 50 years. As per the report shared by The Washington Post, CIA, and Germany’s intelligence agency BND have owned Crypto AG for decades. Hence, Crypto AG gave access to all the sensitive information of other countries to the […]

