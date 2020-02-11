Global  

Logitech’s $170 USB-C StreamCam/Capture software is fantastic way to start streaming video

9to5Mac Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Logitech sent us its new $169.99 StreamCam in September to review before its Logitech Capture for Mac software was even ready. Something happened and the project got pushed out a few months until today, but I started using it for the Electrek Podcast in September. Logitech got back to us this week and told us the project was back on and the Mac software was ready.

So this is kind of a weird “first look” at a product I’ve been using for almost a half year…

