Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

YouTube channel The Fast Lane Car picked up cars of two different categories and organized a competition of Tesla Model X Vs Land Rover Snow Test. Have you ever thought about how Tesla Model X would perform on snow? If yes, then it would be interesting for you to watch a Tesla Model X go […]



The post Bad Drag Race Organizers Are Back With Tesla Model X Vs Land Rover appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

