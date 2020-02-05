Global  

Elon Musk tweeted a bizarre "Sonic"-themed meme of Bernie Sanders after he won the New Hampshire primaries

Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Elon Musk tweeted a bizarre Sonic-themed meme of Bernie Sanders after he won the New Hampshire primaries· Elon Musk tweeted a meme of Bernie Sanders on Tuesday night depicting him as Doctor Eggman, the villain from the "Sonic" franchise.
· The tweet came after Sanders 
· Musk gave his endorsement to Yang last year, saying his universal basic income policy was "obviously needed."
News video: Sen. Bernie Sanders Delivers Rousing Speech After Winning New Hampshire Primaries

Sen. Bernie Sanders Delivers Rousing Speech After Winning New Hampshire Primaries 04:24

 Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary, CBS News projected just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Pete Buttigieg finished second and Amy Klobuchar came in third.

Elon Musk shared a crude meme of a man with one extremely strong arm and made a dad joke about masturbation

Elon Musk shared a crude meme of a man with one extremely strong arm and made a dad joke about masturbation· Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a crude meme showing a man with a very strong right arm, titled: "PornHub awards first user to reach one million videos...
Business Insider


