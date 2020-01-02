The US says Huawei has been spying through 'backdoors' designed for law enforcement — which is what the US has been pressuring tech companies to do for years

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· The US government accused Huawei of spying on people by exploiting telecoms backdoors intended for use by law enforcement, the Wall Street Journal reports.

· The US has repeatedly accused Huawei of spying for the Chinese government, but this is the first detail it's ever given about how it thinks Huawei does it. Huawei... · The US government accused Huawei of spying on people by exploiting telecoms backdoors intended for use by law enforcement, the Wall Street Journal reports.· The US has repeatedly accused Huawei of spying for the Chinese government, but this is the first detail it's ever given about how it thinks Huawei does it. Huawei 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

11 hours ago < > Embed Credit: TED - Published How we can eliminate child sexual abuse material from the internet | Julie Cordua 13:50 Social entrepreneur Julie Cordua works on a problem that isn't easy to talk about: the sexual abuse of children in images and videos on the internet. At Thorn, she's building technology to connect the dots between the tech industry, law enforcement and government -- so we can swiftly end the viral...