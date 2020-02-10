Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Battery Ventures just closed on a whopping $2 billion across two funds, two years after its last fundraise

Battery Ventures just closed on a whopping $2 billion across two funds, two years after its last fundraise

TechCrunch Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Battery Ventures,  the now 37-year-old investment firm, just closed on two new funds that — at $2 billion in capital commitments — nearly double the record-breaking $1.2 billion that the firm closed on exactly two years ago. It sounds very typical of the broader trend in recent years of firms that rush back to market […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Two children killed and 20 tourists injured in Thai speedboat crash

Two children killed and 20 tourists injured in Thai speedboat crash 01:43

 Two children have been killed and 20 tourists injured in a head-on crash between two speedboats in Thailand. The boats were taking holidaymakers on day trips when the smashed into each other off the east coast of Phuket island at 8 am local time. There were 39 people including passengers and crew...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parkland Remembered Two Years Later [Video]Parkland Remembered Two Years Later

Friday marked two years since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:12Published

South Florida Pauses For Moment Of Silence Two Years After Parkland School Shooting [Video]South Florida Pauses For Moment Of Silence Two Years After Parkland School Shooting

Students and faculty in schools across South Florida paused Friday to remember the 17 people who died in the Parkland school shooting two years ago today.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Battery Ventures Closes Two New Funds Totaling $2 Billion

Battery Ventures Closes Two New Funds Totaling $2 BillionBOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, has closed two new funds worth a combined $2 billion to...
Business Wire

Battery Ventures raises $2B for two funds

Boston-based Battery Ventures, which has offices in Menlo Park and San Francisco, has raised $2 billion, the biggest amount to date for the a 37-year-old firm....
bizjournals


Tweets about this

alexia_technews

ALEXIA NEWSLETTER Battery Ventures just closed on a whopping $2 billion across two funds, two years after its last fundraise… https://t.co/kY8iBrQLVC 15 hours ago

mayur_shingote

Mayur Shingote RT @TechCrunch: Battery Ventures just closed on a whopping $2 billion across two funds, two years after its last fundraise https://t.co/cBc… 20 hours ago

Econoahmad

Taj Ahmad Eldridge عائلة أحمد Oh wow! $2Bn https://t.co/WjLu8KZ0i8 1 day ago

CollisionHQ

Collision Conf Congrats to Collision alums @BatteryVentures who just closed on two new funds that — at $2 billion in capital commi… https://t.co/OONd7QuQ78 1 day ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce RT @Juchtervbergen: Battery Ventures just closed on a whopping $2 billion across two funds, two years after its last fundraise https://t.co… 1 day ago

Going_VC

GoingVC Battery Ventures just closed on a whopping $2 billion across two funds, two years after its last fundraise –… https://t.co/LLwvjpNXO3 1 day ago

fTechRumors

Future Tech Cloud Computing: Battery Ventures just closed on a whopping $2 billion across two funds, two years after its last f… https://t.co/rxDD1fnQu9 2 days ago

saastrnews

SaaStr News Battery Ventures just closed on a whopping $2 billion across two funds, two years after its last fundraise – TechCr… https://t.co/0NJutADMRo 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.