Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Report: US government claims Huawei has backdoor access to network hardware

Report: US government claims Huawei has backdoor access to network hardware

9to5Google Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The US government shows no signs of softening its stance with Huawei and is now claiming that the Chinese firm has a backdoor to its mobile cell networks used by law enforcement around the world.

more…

The post Report: US government claims Huawei has backdoor access to network hardware appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Huawei to gain limited access to 5G network in UK [Video]Huawei to gain limited access to 5G network in UK

The Foreign Secretary’s statement on Huawei, given in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon. Dominic Raab said the Government’s decision to use Huawei technology in its 5G network does not..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thefuturefreak

Jest me. RT @9to5Google: Report: US government claims Huawei has backdoor access to network hardware https://t.co/liCa1OjlIu by @iamdamienwilde http… 11 hours ago

_TopTechNews

Top Tech News Report: US government claims Huawei has backdoor access to network hardware https://t.co/pBhcYa6meK 21 hours ago

nuyou22

kennedy Report: US government claims Huawei has backdoor access to network hardware https://t.co/Qc2moQlNvM 23 hours ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Report: US government claims Huawei has backdoor access to network hardware https://t.co/liCa1OjlIu by… https://t.co/xqqBwBLmos 23 hours ago

Technol53581657

Technology US government claims that Huawei had backdoor access to mobile networks since 2009 A damning report out of the US… https://t.co/75vPsNm8DL 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.