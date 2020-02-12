Global  

Comment: Mac malware is growing, but there are three important riders

9to5Mac Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Malwarebytes is out with a new report in which it states that Mac malware is growing faster than that for Windows.



For the first time ever, Macs outpaced Windows PCs in number of threats detected per endpoint […]

In total, we saw approximately 24 million Windows adware detections and 30 million Mac detections.



That’s getting a lot of headlines today, but there are three key things that need to be understood…

