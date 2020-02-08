Save on Anker’s eufy smart plug at $14, get two LED bulbs for $24

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Anker’s eufyHome via Amazon is offering its Smart Plug for *$13.79 Prime shipped* when the on-page coupon is clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. As a comparison, this is a 40% drop from the usual going rate and a match of our previous mention. We’ve seen it hit this price once before. This smart plug can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant, providing an easy way to toggle lamps and other electronics off and on. Leverage these plugs to quickly and easily build out a smart home without breaking the bank. This smart home accessory does not require a hub, keeping setup straightforward and simple. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.



