Cole Haan takes extra 40% off all sale items + free shipping for President’s Day

The Cole Haan President’s Day Sale is currently offering an* extra 40% off* all sale items with promo code *EXTRA40* at checkout. This is a great time to update your boots for winter, sneakers, dress shoes, outerwear, and more. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s ZEROGRAND Hiker Boots are a must-have from this sale and they’re currently marked down to* $120*. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $300. This style is completely waterproof and feature a grooved sole that helps to promote extra traction. They’re a great option to wear with slacks to work, during your everyday commutes, or during outdoor adventures. Plus, you can choose from four versatile color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 175 happy Cole Haan customers. Find the rest of our top picks from the Cole Haan President’s Day Sale below or you can shop the entire event here.



