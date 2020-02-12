Gillette razors and blade refills start from $6 at Amazon (Up to 40% off)

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *40% off* Gillette shaving products and accessories. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. You can score the Gillette Mach3 Turbo Men’s Razor for *$6.29*. Regularly up at over $9, today’s offer is matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon in the last year or more and is the lowest we can find. It is currently listed at just under $10 via Walmart. This 3-blade system features a Microfin skin guard and lubrication strip for a smooth glide. The handle is also compatible with all Mach3 blade refills, and fortunately they also happen to part of today’s Gold Box sale (details below). Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. Hit the jump for more deals from today’s sale. more…



