Build a standing desk with AmazonBasics’ $69 converter at a new low (30%+ off)
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Standing Desk Converter for *$69.17 shipped*. Having originally sold for $230, it has been going for $100 or so as of late. That saves you 31%, beats our previous mention by $13, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. If you’ve been thinking it’s time to adopt a standing desk but don’t want to replace your entire setup, Amazon’s in-house converter may do just the trick. The add-on sits right on top of an existing desk and can switch between various heights from 2.5 to 20-inches. Its desktop has plenty of room for your laptop, monitor, peripherals and more. Plus, there’s also built-in cable management features. Over 60% of customers have left a 4+ star rating. More details down below.
