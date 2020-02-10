Amazon 1-day Arlo security system sale offers bundles from $85 (Up to 37% off)

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *37% off* Arlo home security systems. One standout from the sale is the Arlo Smart Home Security Kit for *$109.99 shipped*. Originally $260, it sells for closer to $175 these days and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This bundle includes one wireless camera, a base station (compatible with “Arlo, Arlo Pro, and Arlo Pro 2” gear), the audio doorbell and the doorbell chime, providing you with a great starter home security system in one fell swoop. This is the Arlo Pro camera with up to 1280 x 720 resolutions, 7 free days of rolling cloud recordings, night vision, and compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant. The wire-free, weather-resistant Arlo Doorbell and Chime combo allow you to safely answer the door remotely from your phone or tablet. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More Arlo deals below. more…



