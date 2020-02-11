Global  

Samsung learned some tough lessons from the Galaxy Fold debacle

The Verge Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Samsung learned some tough lessons from the Galaxy Fold debacleSamsung’s Galaxy Z Flip. | Photo by Nick Statt / The Verge

Samsung didn’t waste any time unveiling its latest foldable Galaxy Z Flip phone during the company’s Unpacked event on February 11th. It was the opening act, a stark contrast to last year’s Galaxy Note 10 launch when the Galaxy Fold was barely mentioned. Samsung was in the midst of a foldable disaster at its last Unpacked event, preparing to relaunch the Galaxy Fold after review units fell apart. It was a disaster that’s generated a lot of doubt over folding phones, so this second folding phone from Samsung has a lot to prove.

Samsung’s latest attempt at a foldable phone goes in a totally different direction to the Galaxy Fold. Instead of turning a phone into a tablet, the Galaxy Z Flip converts into a miniature pocketable device. It can...
News video: Samsung's Folding Phone Is the Cheapest One Yet, and the Least Flimsy | Gizmodo

Samsung's Folding Phone Is the Cheapest One Yet, and the Least Flimsy | Gizmodo 02:23

 Samsung believes deeply in the future of foldable phones, but its first attempt, last year’s Galaxy Fold, was a complete shitshow. Devices provided to reviewers ahead of launch were plagued with problems: debris that caught in the hinge, a plastic overlay that turned out to be part of the screen...

