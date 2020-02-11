Samsung learned some tough lessons from the Galaxy Fold debacle

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip. | Photo by Nick Statt / The Verge



Samsung didn’t waste any time unveiling its latest foldable Galaxy Z Flip phone during the company’s Unpacked event on February 11th. It was the opening act, a stark contrast to last year’s Galaxy Note 10 launch when the Galaxy Fold was barely mentioned. Samsung was in the midst of a foldable disaster at its last Unpacked event, preparing to relaunch the Galaxy Fold after review units fell apart. It was a disaster that’s generated a lot of doubt over folding phones, so this second folding phone from Samsung has a lot to prove.



