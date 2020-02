Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After teasing its upcoming cloud service back in May, The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have announced that Pokémon Home will be launching for iPhone, iPad, Android, and Switch sometime in February.



