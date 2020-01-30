Google’s Gboard introduces Emoji Kitchen, a tool to mash up emojis to use as stickers

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

If you’re ever felt like there just weren’t enough emoji options to express how you’re feeling, a new addition to Google’s Gboard keyboard, launching today, aims to help. Gboard for Android is introducing a feature called “Emoji Kitchen” which allows users to mash up different emoji then use them as stickers when messaging. The stickers […] 👓 View full article

