Google’s Gboard introduces Emoji Kitchen, a tool to mash up emojis to use as stickers
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () If you’re ever felt like there just weren’t enough emoji options to express how you’re feeling, a new addition to Google’s Gboard keyboard, launching today, aims to help. Gboard for Android is introducing a feature called “Emoji Kitchen” which allows users to mash up different emoji then use them as stickers when messaging. The stickers […]
