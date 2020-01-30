Global  

Google’s Gboard introduces Emoji Kitchen, a tool to mash up emojis to use as stickers

TechCrunch Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
If you’re ever felt like there just weren’t enough emoji options to express how you’re feeling, a new addition to Google’s Gboard keyboard, launching today, aims to help. Gboard for Android is introducing a feature called “Emoji Kitchen” which allows users to mash up different emoji then use them as stickers when messaging. The stickers […]
Android emoji: Google lets you cook up new smiley combinations with 'Emoji Kitchen'

Google launched a new feature for Gboard users on Android, "Emoji Kitchen." Users can send mashups of their favorite emoji as stickers to friends.
USATODAY.com

Gboard for Android combines old emoji to create new ones

Google has launched a new feature for Gboard on Android, which uses existing emoji as ingredients to create new stickers. The tech giant aptly calls it Emoji...
engadget


