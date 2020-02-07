H&R Block Deluxe Tax + State software includes filing for $20 (Reg. up to $40)

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Newegg offers H&R Block Deluxe Tax Software + State 2019 for Mac or PC at *$19.99* as a digital download when you apply promo code *EMCDFGD26* at checkout. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and Amazon’s current $30 sale. This is the best price we’ve tracked. It’s tax season, whether you’re ready or not. H&R Block delivers everything you need for basic federal and state preparations, with the option to file up to five times. Notable features include automatic W-2, 1099, 1098, and 2018 tax return imports, along with free chat with “tax experts” if you find yourself stuck along the way. H&R Block values the added state software at $40 alone, adding all the more value to today’s deal. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



