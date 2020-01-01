How to split payments on Amazon between a gift card and credit card
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () · You can split payments between an Amazon gift card and your regular payment method.
· However, if you're looking to split payments between multiple credit cards, you can't do that on Amazon.
· Here's how to split a payment between your gift card and credit card on Amazon.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more...
Borrowing money via a credit card may be fast and convenient, but it isn't at all cheap.
According to Business Insider, the average credit card interest rate is currently over 17%.
On the other hand,..