Ramp is a corporate card focused on helping you spend less

TechCrunch Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Meet Ramp, a new startup that offers corporate credit cards with 1.5% cashback on everything. The company thinks that a cashback program combined with an analysis of your payments to help you spend less is more valuable than alternative corporate card offerings Ramp is launching publicly today and has raised $25 million in funding from […]
