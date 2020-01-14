Pokémon Home is out now on the Switch, iPhone, and Android Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Pokémon Company International released its cloud service, Pokémon Home, for the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. For the next month, Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter will be available for free before switching over to Premium on March 12th.



The Pokémon Company International released its cloud service, Pokémon Home, for the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. For the next month, Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter will be available for free before switching over to Premium on March 12th.

Pokémon Home acts as a storage unit where users can move pokémon to other linked and compatible games and trade. The Premium version — which is available for $2.99 a month, $4.99 for three months, or $15.99 for a year — allows for 6,000 pokémon in storage and the ability to transfer from the bank. The Premium mobile version also lets users host their own Room Trades and expands the number of pokémon that are placeable in the Wonder Box and GTS at once. The basic, free version only allows for...

0

