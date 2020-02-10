Macy’s Valentine’s Day Sale takes up to 60% off Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, more

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Macy’s Valentine’s Day Event takes *35 to 60% off* top brands with promo code *LOVE* at checkout. Find great deals on Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Cole Haan, Steve Madden, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Ralph Lauren Estate Quarter-Zip Pullover will become a go-to in your wardrobe. This pullover is currently marked down to *$32*, which originally was priced at $90. You can wear this style year-round with jeans, khakis, shorts, under vests, and more. It has a stylish logo on the chest and comes in an array of color options. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 370 reviews from Macy’s customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s below.



