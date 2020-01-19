Avast under investigation for the sale of personal data to third-parties Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

It’s fair to say that Avast has been engaging in some rather sketchy behavior over the past couple of years. These include a privacy controversy with CCleaner back in 2018, and then a couple of weeks ago it was revealed that Avast Free Antivirus was sending browser history to marketers. After attempting to defend its data gathering and sharing practices, Avast finally apologized and shut down its marketing analytics subsidiary Jumpshot with immediate effect. But it seems that isn’t the end of the matter as far as the Czech authorities are concerned. As a result of a joint PCMag and… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources ‘Don’t Be Scared’: CCPA Isn’t End Of The World, GroupM’s Olivieri Says LAS VEGAS -- It's a new year, a new decade and there is a new piece of digital privacy legislation in town. But, whilst the Californian Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which came in to effect on January.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 05:18Published on January 19, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this