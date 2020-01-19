Global  

Avast under investigation for the sale of personal data to third-parties

betanews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
It’s fair to say that Avast has been engaging in some rather sketchy behavior over the past couple of years. These include a privacy controversy with CCleaner back in 2018, and then a couple of weeks ago it was revealed that Avast Free Antivirus was sending browser history to marketers. After attempting to defend its data gathering and sharing practices, Avast finally apologized and shut down its marketing analytics subsidiary Jumpshot with immediate effect. But it seems that isn’t the end of the matter as far as the Czech authorities are concerned. As a result of a joint PCMag and… [Continue Reading]
