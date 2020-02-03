A San Francisco software developer paid $3.55 million for one of the city's iconic Painted Ladies homes that's a 'fixer-upper.' Now she's embarking on an estimated $3 million renovation process.

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

· A San Francisco tech veteran has bought one of the city's iconic Painted Ladies homes for $3.55 million, well over its asking price of $2.75 million.

· The home is a "fixer-upper" — it needs a full-house renovation, with interior photos showing peeling paint and dilapidated rooms.

· Culver is a software engineer by trade... · A San Francisco tech veteran has bought one of the city's iconic Painted Ladies homes for $3.55 million, well over its asking price of $2.75 million.· The home is a "fixer-upper" — it needs a full-house renovation, with interior photos showing peeling paint and dilapidated rooms.· Culver is a software engineer by trade 👓 View full article

