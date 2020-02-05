Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Facebook is partnering with the news agency Reuters to fact-check viral videos, photos, and other user content

Facebook is partnering with the news agency Reuters to fact-check viral videos, photos, and other user content

Business Insider Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Facebook is partnering with the news agency Reuters to fact-check viral videos, photos, and other user content· Facebook is paying the global news agency Reuters to carry out fact-checking on its behalf, Reuters announced Wednesday.
· Reuters says the program will see its fact-checkers verify some user-generated photos, videos, headlines and other English- and Spanish-language content in the US "in the run-up to the US election and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published < > Embed
News video: Local woman helps empower other living with auto-immune disease through Facebook group

Local woman helps empower other living with auto-immune disease through Facebook group 02:06

 A Northeast Ohio woman uses social media to share her story of living with a lifetime of pain due to auto-immune diseases in hopes of empowering others.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Twitter sales hit $1 billion for the first time [Video]Twitter sales hit $1 billion for the first time

Twitter pulled in $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, beating expectations for sales and new subscribers as efforts to make its platform more user-friendly paid off. Conway G. Gittens..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

‘Boiled garlic water can’t cure coronavirus’: Govt steps up bid to curb rumours [Video]‘Boiled garlic water can’t cure coronavirus’: Govt steps up bid to curb rumours

PIB fact check issued a clarification on the cure of coronavirus. False claims in social media suggest that it can be cured by boiled garlic water. PIB wrote that the garlic water treatment is among..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Reuters will fact-check content on Facebook and Instagram

Reuters has teamed up with Facebook to launch a new fact-checking initiative. It is looking to identify misinformation on social media, and will draw on the news...
betanews Also reported by •TechCrunchengadget

Facebook starts fact-checking partnership with Reuters

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement with news agency Reuters, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp, to fact-check content posted on the social...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarkECraft

Mark E. Craft Facebook is partnering with the news agency Reuters to fact-check viral videos, photos, and other user content… https://t.co/jzMmE33TWk 2 minutes ago

GeorgeMentz

George Mentz JD MBA Facebook is partnering with the news agency Reuters to fact-check viral videos, photos, and other user content… https://t.co/9ktt6cb1r6 51 minutes ago

hgikanga

Hezron How effective is Facebook's fact-checking crusade?....Facebook is partnering with the news agency Reuters to fact-c… https://t.co/GYz362tthz 54 minutes ago

TINFacebookNews

TIN-Facebook News Facebook is partnering with the news agency Reuters to fact-check viral videos, photos, and other us (Charlie Wood/… https://t.co/s7epDa4Wye 1 hour ago

LoogmanSkyler

Skyler Loogman RT @businessinsider: Facebook is partnering with the news agency Reuters to fact-check viral videos, photos, and other user content https:/… 1 hour ago

Occasion2B

Occasion2B Facebook is partnering with the news agency Reuters to fact-check viral videos, photos, and other user content,https://t.co/ozNEEjTJSf 2 hours ago

MattVanTassel

Matt Van Tassel .@Facebook is partnering with the #news agency @Reuters to fact-check viral videos, photos, and other user content… https://t.co/LtdOqGRgFT 2 hours ago

plugilo

plugilo Facebook is partnering with the news agency Reuters to fact-check viral videos, photos, and other user content… https://t.co/j1oxMEbnsC 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.