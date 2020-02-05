Facebook is partnering with the news agency Reuters to fact-check viral videos, photos, and other user content
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () · Facebook is paying the global news agency Reuters to carry out fact-checking on its behalf, Reuters announced Wednesday.
· Reuters says the program will see its fact-checkers verify some user-generated photos, videos, headlines and other English- and Spanish-language content in the US "in the run-up to the US election and...
Twitter pulled in $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, beating expectations for sales and new subscribers as efforts to make its platform more user-friendly paid off. Conway G. Gittens..
Reuters has teamed up with Facebook to launch a new fact-checking initiative. It is looking to identify misinformation on social media, and will draw on the news... betanews Also reported by •TechCrunch •engadget