Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > 9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2020 – Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more

9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2020 – Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more

9to5Mac Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

*Sponsored by Chargeasap**:* Preorder the new Flash 150W USB-C Powerbank for $139 (Reg $299) & enter our iPhone 11 giveaway.https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/02/9to5Mac-Daily-02-12-2020.mp3

more…

The post 9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2020 – Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_l_l_ll

iPhone News 9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2020 – Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more https://t.co/9sTuO13ZPm https://t.co/fzQnsOlGr7 3 hours ago

ibugtoday

iBUG Today RT @9to5mac: 9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2020 – Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more https://t.co/MX0y8ekunT with @ChanceHMiller Our thanks to… 5 hours ago

stephmolliex

🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2020 – Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more https://t.co/XiMl99S9m1 https://t.co/L3NuZJgAen 6 hours ago

9to5mac

9to5Mac.com 9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2020 – Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more https://t.co/MX0y8ekunT with @ChanceHMiller Ou… https://t.co/XusReD9Zyz 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.