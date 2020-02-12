9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2020 – Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
*Sponsored by Chargeasap**:* Preorder the new Flash 150W USB-C Powerbank for $139 (Reg $299) & enter our iPhone 11 giveaway.https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/02/9to5Mac-Daily-02-12-2020.mp3
more…
The post 9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2020 – Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.