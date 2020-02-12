9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2020 – Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )





*Sponsored by Chargeasap**:* Preorder the new Flash 150W USB-C Powerbank for $139 (Reg $299) & enter our iPhone 11 giveaway.https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/02/9to5Mac-Daily-02-12-2020.mp3



more…



The post 9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2020 – Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more appeared first on 9to5Mac. Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.*Sponsored by Chargeasap**:* Preorder the new Flash 150W USB-C Powerbank for $139 (Reg $299) & enter our iPhone 11 giveaway.https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/02/9to5Mac-Daily-02-12-2020.mp3more…The post 9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2020 – Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this iPhone News 9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2020 – Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more https://t.co/9sTuO13ZPm https://t.co/fzQnsOlGr7 3 hours ago iBUG Today RT @9to5mac: 9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2020 – Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more https://t.co/MX0y8ekunT with @ChanceHMiller Our thanks to… 5 hours ago 🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2020 – Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more https://t.co/XiMl99S9m1 https://t.co/L3NuZJgAen 6 hours ago 9to5Mac.com 9to5Mac Daily: February 12, 2020 – Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more https://t.co/MX0y8ekunT with @ChanceHMiller Ou… https://t.co/XusReD9Zyz 6 hours ago