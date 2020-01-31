Bodum’s 51-ounce cold brew coffee maker hits a new low at under $13

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Amazon is offering the Bodum Bean 51-ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker (K11683-01WM) for *$12.88 Prime* *shipped*. For comparison, it originally went for $16 before today’s price drop and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in this colorway. If you’re not a fan of hot-brewed coffee (like my wife), then this is perfect for you. It’s designed to brew your morning fuel through chilled water in the fridge and make around 51-ounces of it at a time. The best part of this brewer? It’s entirely dishwasher safe, meaning that cleanup will be super simple. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



