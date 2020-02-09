Xi Jinping finally appeared on the front lines of China's fight against the Wuhan coronavirus. Here's what that could mean for his response to the crisis.
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () · Xi Jinping made his first physical appearance related to the fight against the deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 1,100 people.
· Messaging about appearance seemed to be tightly controlled and coordinated by the government-controlled media.
· Xi emerged as tensions over the coronavirus and the government's...