Netflix fishes for new subscribers in U.S. with free stream of ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Netflix is looking to get young adults hooked on its service by making its popular teenage rom-com, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” available to stream for free to everyone in the U.S., including non-subscribers. This isn’t the first time Netflix has offered free streaming — it teased Brits last year by offering an […]
