Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Samsung showed off the Galaxy Z— the company's first foldable flip phone.

· The phone has a 6.7-inch display, and a small screen on the outside to provide information like notifications without flipping open the phone.

· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.



Join the conversation about this story » · Samsung showed off the Galaxy Z— the company's first foldable flip phone.· The phone has a 6.7-inch display, and a small screen on the outside to provide information like notifications without flipping open the phone.· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.Join the conversation about this story » 👓 View full article

