Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Watch Samsung unveil its foldable flip phone — the Galaxy Z

Watch Samsung unveil its foldable flip phone — the Galaxy Z

Business Insider Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Watch Samsung unveil its foldable flip phone — the Galaxy Z· Samsung showed off the Galaxy Z— the company's first foldable flip phone.
· The phone has a 6.7-inch display, and a small screen on the outside to provide information like notifications without flipping open the phone. 
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Join the conversation about this story »
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung Unveils Its Latest Line of Galaxy Devices

Samsung Unveils Its Latest Line of Galaxy Devices 00:18

 Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable Galaxy Z flip phone which is scheduled to launch on Feb. 14. Meanwhile, Samsung's S20 Galaxy phones are 5G enabled and come with triple lens cameras.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Flip Phone [Video]Flip Phone

Samsung unveils the new folding Galaxy Z Flip phone.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On [Video]Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the headlining act at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, emphasizing design, form, and function over flashy specs. While the entire Galaxy S20 line supports 5G, the Z Flip..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 03:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung just unveiled its new foldable flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung just unveiled its new foldable flip phone, the Galaxy Z FlipSamsung announced the Galaxy Fold only a year ago, but it's already showing off a new phone with a foldable display. The phone, called the Galaxy Z Flip, has...
Business Insider

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip phone needs to do way better than past foldables

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip phone needs to do way better than past foldablesImage: WinFuture Later today, Samsung will officially announce a new folding phone, the Galaxy Z Flip. We know this because many, many details have leaked...
The Verge Also reported by •CBS NewsMacRumours.comMashable9to5GoogleBusiness Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RimProf

Sandra Rimetz Watch Samsung Unveil Its Foldable Flip Phone — The Galaxy Z https://t.co/Gn5P2qKvxx via @YouTube 12 minutes ago

TINMobileNews

TIN-Mobile News Feed Watch Samsung unveil its foldable flip phone — the Galaxy Z (Alexandra Appolonia/Business Insider: Tech) https://t.co/VFNVkhhuAz 25 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Watch Samsung unveil its foldable flip phone — the Galaxy Z https://t.co/larLw2iN4U https://t.co/MnYEZUdWEc 54 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Watch Samsung unveil its foldable flip phone — the Galaxy Z https://t.co/QnFU8tyGNZ #work #smallbusiness https://t.co/E4eWiln07A 55 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Watch Samsung unveil its foldable flip phone — the Galaxy Z https://t.co/o4OR8qDJ5a #business https://t.co/6aKuQGuueo 1 hour ago

FookNews

Tech News Watch Samsung Unveil Its Foldable Flip Phone The Galaxy Z - Tech Insider https://t.co/59zHcCW3M5 8 hours ago

PedroRLopezGar1

Pedro R Lopez Garcia Watch Samsung Unveil Its Foldable Flip Phone — The Galaxy Z https://t.co/Gl4tKxrTtj 12 hours ago

salary_mobi

salary.mobi Watch Samsung Unveil Its Foldable Flip Phone — The Galaxy Z https://t.co/RiY3ZNwdCk 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.