Android founder Andy Rubin's startup Essential is shutting down, saying there is 'no clear path' to deliver its new phone to customers

Business Insider Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Android founder Andy Rubin's startup Essential is shutting down, saying there is 'no clear path' to deliver its new phone to customers· Android creator Andy Rubin's consumer electronics startup Essential will shutter its operations, the company announced in a blog post Wednesday.
· The company pointed to troubles with its latest product as the reason for the shutdown, saying that while the product was developed, it saw "no clear path to deliver it to...
Andy Rubin’s Start-Up, Essential Products, Shuts Down

The smartphone company founded by Mr. Rubin, a former Google executive, struggled to win over customers.
NYTimes.com

Andy Rubin's Essential is shutting down

Essential, Android creator Andy Rubin's high-profile phone startup, is shutting down. As a result of the shutdown, Essential says it will no longer support the...
engadget


