The world's biggest smartphone conference was just canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Business Insider Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The world's biggest smartphone conference was just canceled due to coronavirus concerns· Mobile World Congress (MWC), the biggest smartphone tech show of the year that takes place in Barcelona, was cancelled Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns, the event's organizers said in a statement.
· Some of the biggest companies had already pulled out from MWC, amid concerns with the recent coronavirus threat. 
