The world's biggest smartphone conference was just canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () · Mobile World Congress (MWC), the biggest smartphone tech show of the year that takes place in Barcelona, was cancelled Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns, the event's organizers said in a statement.
· Some of the biggest companies had already pulled out from MWC, amid concerns with the recent coronavirus threat.
