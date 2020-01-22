Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Facebook's dating app rollout in Europe is delayed after regulators raise questions about data privacy (FB)

Facebook's dating app rollout in Europe is delayed after regulators raise questions about data privacy (FB)

Business Insider Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Facebook's dating app rollout in Europe is delayed after regulators raise questions about data privacy (FB)· Facebook recently launched its in-app dating feature in the United States, and was scheduled to launch it in Europe the day before Valentine's Day.
· However, Facebook Dating's European rollout has been delayed, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
· Privacy regulators in Ireland — where Facebook's European...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs

On Digital Trends Live today: Facebook has a tool where you can now see every app and website sending tracking data back to facebook; Ring is likely sharing data with 3rd parties; The UK decides to add..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Best Privacy Tips for Dating Apps [Video]Best Privacy Tips for Dating Apps

Dating apps often share user data, but there are some ways to protect your privacy.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

European privacy officials swipe left on Facebook's dating service

Facebook delayed the European launch of its dating service just one day before its planned rollout, after privacy officials "conducted an inspection" of the...
Mashable

Facebook’s use of Onavo spyware faces questions in EU antitrust probe — report

Facebook’s use of the Onavo spyware VPN app it acquired in 2013 — and used to inform its 2014 purchase of the then rival WhatsApp messaging platform — is...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

besthealthyou

Best Health 4 You RT @cnni: Facebook has suspended the rollout of its dating service in Europe planned for the eve of Valentine's Day after officials from th… 2 minutes ago

BuduMalli

Budu℠ RT @MattNavarra: UPDATE: Facebook suspends dating rollout in Europe after Irish officials search Dublin HQ https://t.co/aqN7eh3y3z 57 minutes ago

wendydshaffer

BusyRebel Facebook suspends dating service rollout in Europe after Irish officials search Dublin HQ https://t.co/C0yozbptel #SmartNews 1 hour ago

realhamed

Hamed Haddadi Facebook has been forced into an embarrassing postponement of its new dating service all across Europe 36 hours bef… https://t.co/kNvYbDR4Vw 1 hour ago

Techchaser

Techchaser Facebook's dating app rollout in Europe is delayed after regulators raise questions about data privacy… https://t.co/lUDo7gGjRI 2 hours ago

carkingdom

Carkingdom.jp RT @CNNBusiness: Facebook has suspended the rollout of its dating service in Europe planned for the eve of Valentine's Day after officials… 2 hours ago

PaolaBurgosTV

Paola Burgos Facebook suspends dating service rollout in Europe https://t.co/x7gULI8Cli https://t.co/vL1QXQaFtC 2 hours ago

mkhkhkh212

mona Facebook suspends dating service rollout in Europe https://t.co/nVAhBgab2O https://t.co/G140AQMZXo 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.