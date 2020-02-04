Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Nobody wanted to buy this controversially remodeled San Francisco Victorian after a year and now it's back with a $3.5 million price cut — see inside

Nobody wanted to buy this controversially remodeled San Francisco Victorian after a year and now it's back with a $3.5 million price cut — see inside

Business Insider Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Nobody wanted to buy this controversially remodeled San Francisco Victorian after a year and now it's back with a $3.5 million price cut — see inside· A newly-renovated San Francisco Victorian is on the market for $8.5 million.
· Last year the house was selling for just over $12 million and has since seen an almost $3.5 million price cut.
· The inside of the home in the Castro District is completely updated and modern.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: Skip Bayless Questions San Francisco 49ers For Partying With Lil Wayne After Losing Super Bowl LIV

Skip Bayless Questions San Francisco 49ers For Partying With Lil Wayne After Losing Super Bowl LIV 02:08

 In anticipation of the San Francisco 49ers winning Super Bowl Sunday’s match-up with the Kansas City Chiefs, the franchise paid Lil Wayne and DaBaby in full to do a full-out performance as a way to celebrate. Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tubi’s Rotblat Confident In AVOD Service’s Catalog [Video]Tubi’s Rotblat Confident In AVOD Service’s Catalog

SAN JUAN, PR -- It may be a fundamentally different business model, but there is one thing advertiser-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) services have in common with their subscription (SVOD) siblings -..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:57Published

SVOD Will Make Ads More Valuable: ViacomCBS’ Zilberbrand [Video]SVOD Will Make Ads More Valuable: ViacomCBS’ Zilberbrand

SAN JUAN, PR -- Whilst the rise of subscription video (SVOD) services in the last five years may have conditioned people to expect that paid digital services would become the norm and TV advertising..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Comcast Celebrates the Year of the Rat With Continued Sponsorship of San Francisco’s Chinese New Year Festival & Parade

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Saturday, February 8, 2020 Comcast’s California Region will be a Procession-level sponsor of the 2020 Chinese New Year...
Business Wire

A San Francisco software developer paid $3.55 million for one of the city's iconic Painted Ladies homes that's a 'fixer-upper.' Now she's embarking on an estimated $3 million renovation process.

A San Francisco software developer paid $3.55 million for one of the city's iconic Painted Ladies homes that's a 'fixer-upper.' Now she's embarking on an estimated $3 million renovation process.· A San Francisco tech veteran has bought one of the city's iconic Painted Ladies homes for $3.55 million, well over its asking price of $2.75 million. · The...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News Nobody wanted to buy this controversially remodeled San Francisco Victorian and now its back with a (Mary Meisenzah… https://t.co/PIZsSTzdJ8 50 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Nobody wanted to buy this controversially remodeled San Francisco Victorian and now it's back with a $3.5 million p… https://t.co/T9S3GKw8o6 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Nobody wanted to buy this controversially remodeled San Francisco Victorian and now it's back with a $3.5 million p… https://t.co/R5C8vwqBqv 1 hour ago

DoKscho

The DoK RT @businessinsider: Nobody wanted to buy this controversially remodeled San Francisco Victorian and now it's back with a $3.5 million pric… 2 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Nobody wanted to buy this controversially remodeled San Francisco Victorian and now it's back with a $3.5 million p… https://t.co/fTzF9Oc77R 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.