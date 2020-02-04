Nobody wanted to buy this controversially remodeled San Francisco Victorian after a year and now it's back with a $3.5 million price cut — see inside

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· A newly-renovated San Francisco Victorian is on the market for $8.5 million.

· Last year the house was selling for just over $12 million and has since seen an almost $3.5 million price cut.

· The inside of the home in the Castro District is completely updated and modern.

· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more... · A newly-renovated San Francisco Victorian is on the market for $8.5 million.· Last year the house was selling for just over $12 million and has since seen an almost $3.5 million price cut.· The inside of the home in the Castro District is completely updated and modern.· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more 👓 View full article

